Braves left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek, one of the bullpen stalwarts during Atlanta's World Series run last year, will be placed on the 10-day injured list because of discomfort in his pitching shoulder.

The Braves announced the injury to Matzek after Monday's loss to the Brewers and will make the roster move before Tuesday's game in Milwaukee.

Matzek, who will undergo an examination Wednesday in Atlanta, told reporters that he began experiencing the shoulder discomfort two or three weeks ago. He cited back soreness during spring training as a possible reason for the latest injury.

"It was probably two weeks or three weeks [ago] that my shoulder started feeling uncomfortable," Matzek said Monday, according to MLB.com. "I think I was just compensating for the lack of mobility in my back. I felt good trying to get through the back [injury]. I think it just spiraled into another thing."

The hard-throwing Matzek has a 5.06 ERA in 13 appearances this season and has struggled with his control, allowing nine walks in 10⅔ innings. He was one of Atlanta's top relievers last season, when he posted a 2.57 ERA in 69 outings, and was dominant during the postseason, going 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 15⅔ innings.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said rookie Spencer Strider will assume a more prominent role in Atlanta's bullpen during Matzek's absence. Strider tossed two scoreless innings Monday, lowering his ERA to 2.75.