The New York Mets announced Tuesday that an MRI performed Monday on Jacob deGrom's right shoulder blade revealed continued healing of a stress reaction that has sidelined him all season.

"He will continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program, and we will provide an update on his progress when appropriate," the team said in a statement.

The expectation has been that deGrom, who is on the 60-day injured list, will be sidelined until at least June.

The two-time National League Cy Young winner got hurt late in spring training, leading the Mets to shut him down after an elbow sprain in his pitching arm sidelined him after July 7 of last year.

The Mets, who are 23-13 entering Tuesday's games, are atop the National League East even with their ace sidelined. Offseason additions Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt have led a pitching staff that is ranked third in the NL with a 3.40 ERA.

The Mets also announced Tuesday that starting right fielder Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list Monday.