Right-hander Matt Harvey has been suspended 60 games for distributing a "drug of abuse" under Major League Baseball's drug program, the league announced Tuesday.

Harvey, who is currently with the Baltimore Orioles at the team's extended spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida, said in February he provided oxycodone to late Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Harvey's admission in federal court came during the trial of Eric Kay, who was convicted on two felony counts of distributing the drug fentanyl that ultimately led to Skaggs' death. During the trial, Harvey said he used cocaine and that he gave oxycodone to Skaggs and received it from him.

After starring for the New York Mets, Harvey has bounced around baseball, pitching for the Cincinnati Reds, Angels, Kansas City Royals and Orioles.

Harvey, 33, went 6-14 with a 6.27 ERA in 28 starts for the Orioles last season. His suspension is retroactive to April 29.

Information from ESPN's T.J. Quinn was used in this report.