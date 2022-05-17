Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who was taken off the field on a stretcher Monday night, has been placed on the 15-day injury list Tuesday with what the team continues to describe only as "lower left leg discomfort."

Odorizzi fell while running to cover first base in the fifth inning of Monday's 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday, and the team said it would provide an update when one became available.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said after Monday's game that the right-hander was on crutches, in a boot and in good spirits.

The Astros recalled Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Odorizzi's roster spot.

Odorizzi (3-2, 3.13 ERA), who entered the game with a 15⅔ inning shutout streak, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kike Hernandez. When he turned to cover first base, he took a step and then sprawled out, face down, on the grass.

He remained there after the out was recorded, and Astros staff rushed to tend to him. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off to an outfield exit. Astros teammates hovered around the infield as the stretcher arrived.

