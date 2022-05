Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has been put on the 10-day injured list with a high left ankle sprain.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Adames, who is tied with Hunter Renfroe for the team lead with nine home runs, is hitting .208 with 24 RBIs.

He suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins on a hard slide while scoring on a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

The Brewers recalled Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville to take his roster spot.