Minnesota Twins right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season, the team said.

Paddack was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this month with right elbow inflammation.

He also had Tommy John surgery in 2016 as a minor leaguer in the San Diego Padres system.

In five starts since being acquired in a trade with the Padres in April, Paddack was 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA, two walks and 20 strikeouts in 22⅓ innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.