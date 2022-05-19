First baseman Joey Votto will rejoin the Cincinnati Reds for this weekend's series against the Toronto Blue Jays after missing 16 games following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Votto, who has been out since May 3, said he dealt with symptoms for more than a week after getting the virus.

The 38-year-old previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.

The six-time All-Star is hitting .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. Votto has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.