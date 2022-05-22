BOSTON -- The struggling Seattle Mariners made a few roster moves before Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox.

They placed second baseman Abraham Toro on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left shoulder and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

Toro, who is batting .179 with six homers and 13 RBIs, was injured in Saturday's 6-5 loss when he collided with right fielder Adam Frazier going after a popup in the first inning, hitting the ground after a catch.

The 33-year-old Souza appeared in just six games, going 3-for-19.

To take their places, the team recalled outfielder Taylor Trammell and selected utility player Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma.

Seattle enters Sunday having lost 18 of its last 24 games and has dropped the first three of a four-game series against the Red Sox.