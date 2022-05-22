New York Yankees reliever Chad Green will undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday.

Boone said Green, who was placed on the injured list Saturday because of his ailing right elbow, is still deciding on who will perform the surgery, which will end his season.

"It's tough news, but with this surgery, it's usually something that pitchers are able to return from," Boone told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I know he will. He's an outstanding athlete that takes great care of himself and has a really good work ethic. I know that in time, he'll be fine. I expect him to pitch several more years at the level we've come to expect."