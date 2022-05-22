The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract extension with right-handed reliever Blake Treinen, the team announced Sunday.

Treinen, 33, is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three innings pitched this season. He has been on the injured list since April 22 because of shoulder discomfort and is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.

He was dominant out of the bullpen last season, boasting a 1.99 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched. He was 6-5 with seven saves.

He has a 2.50 ERA in 102 appearances with the Dodgers since signing with the team in December of 2019. He signed a two-year, $17 million contract with a club option for the 2023 season to remain with the Dodgers in January. The extension agreed upon Sunday replaces the club option.

He was an All-Star in 2018 when he saved 38 games for the Oakland Athletics and had a career-best 0.78 ERA while going 9-2 that season.

Overall, Treinen is 36-31 with 79 saves and a 2.87 ERA in nine seasons for the Washington Nationals, A's and Dodgers.