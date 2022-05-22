Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg will begin a rehabilitation assignment on Tuesday with Single-A Fredericksburg.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said they're planning for Strasburg to work four innings and throw 60-plus pitches.

Strasburg is recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and has pitched a total of 26 2/3 innings since the start of the 2020 season.

Right-hander Joe Ross is also slated for a rehab assignment on Tuesday, with Double-A Harrisburg. Ross hasn't pitched in a major league game since Aug. 10 because of a partially torn elbow ligament.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.