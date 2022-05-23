ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals placed star catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list Monday.

The move comes one day after Molina made his first career pitching appearance, working the ninth inning of an 18-4 victory at Pittsburgh. He allowed a pair of homers and four runs while finishing the Cardinals' three-game sweep.

The 39-year-old Molina is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 26 games in what likely will be his final big league season.

Rookie catcher Ivan Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. The 21-year-old Herrera, one of the organization's top prospects, was hitting .310 with two home runs and 13 RBIs for Memphis.

Also Monday, the Cardinals placed left-hander Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder impingement and outfielder Dylan Carlson on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain.

Matz lasted only four pitches Sunday in his start against the Pirates before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder. It has been an up-and-down season for Matz, a free-agent addition this offseason from the Toronto Blue Jays. He entered Sunday with a 3-3 mark and a 6.03 ERA.

Carlson, who is hitting .247 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games this season, was placed on the IL retroactive to Saturday.

The Cardinals also optioned Angel Rondon (1-0) to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Rondon allowed just one hit in five innings in relief of Matz on Sunday for his first win in the majors, striking out four and walking three.

Also Monday, the Cardinals recalled left-hander Matthew Liberatore and outfielder Lars Nootbaar from Memphis. Liberatore, one of the Cardinals' top prospects, made his major league debut Saturday against the Pirates. He allowed four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 4⅔ innings during that start.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.