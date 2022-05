Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced Tuesday.

Robert leads the White Sox with six home runs and is batting .285 with 17 RBIs.

In a related roster move, the White Sox recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. He has played 21 games in the majors this season and is batting .239 with two home runs and seven RBIs.