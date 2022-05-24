The New York Yankees have placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day injured list because of left Achilles tendinitis, while infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from Tuesday's game with left wrist discomfort.

Chapman had an MRI on the Achilles on Sunday night, and results were negative.

Chapman allowed a tiebreaking homer to AJ Pollock in the ninth inning of New York's loss to the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of a doubleheader Sunday. The seven-time All-Star has now allowed runs in five straight appearances, the longest streak of his career.

He is 0-2 with nine saves and 3.86 ERA this season.

LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, but New York announced he wouldn't play about 90 minutes before first pitch.

The two-time batting champion is hitting .250 with three homers and a .704 OPS this season. He's 5-for-39 (.128) over his past 10 games.

Marwin Gonzalez replaced LeMahieu at third base, and Aaron Hicks was bumped up to the leadoff spot.

In another roster move, the Yankees reinstated catcher Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 injured list.

Left fielder Joey Gallo and third baseman Josh Donaldson remain out with the virus, although Gallo has tested negative and worked out at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. He could be activated Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.