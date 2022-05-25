Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings for Class A Fredericksburg Tuesday night during his first rehabilitation appearance since undergoing thoracic outlet surgery last year.

The veteran right-hander struck out three batters while walking four. Earlier in the week, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said the club was planning for Strasburg to work four innings and throw 60-plus pitches. He finished with 61 pitches, including 31 strikes, and topped out at 94 mph against the Salem Red Sox.

Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, has pitched a total of 26 2/3 innings since the start of the 2020 season. He led the NL with 209 innings in the regular season in Washington's title year, then threw another 36⅓ in the postseason while going 5-0.

Washington rewarded him with a $245 million, seven-year contract before the 2020 season, but he has made a total of seven starts since.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.