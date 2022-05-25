Kris Bryant's balky back has landed him back on the Colorado Rockies' injured list.

The Rockies announced Wednesday that they placed the outfielder on the 10-day IL because of a lower-back strain. The move was made retroactive to Monday.

He had just returned from the injured list on Saturday after missing 21 games because of back pain. He played two games against the New York Mets but hasn't played since.

Bryant, who signed a seven-year, $182 million free-agent deal in March, is still looking for his first home run with the Rockies. He is now batting .278 with four RBIs and 15 strikeouts in 74 plate appearances.

The Rockies recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

