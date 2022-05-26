The New York Yankees have signed three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter, adding a veteran infielder to a roster that has been beset by injuries.

The Yankees announced Thursday that Carpenter, who spent parts of the last 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, signed a major league contract and has been added to their active roster.

Carpenter, 36, struggled offensively over an extended period during his final three seasons with the Cardinals, batting just .203 with 22 home runs in 309 games from 2019 to 2021.

The former TCU star joined the Texas Rangers on a minor league deal earlier this season but was released last week from their Triple-A team and became a free agent in a mutual decision because of the lack of opportunity with their big league team. He batted .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 21 games at Triple-A Round Rock.

The left-handed Carpenter joins a Yankees team that is currently without third baseman Josh Donaldson, who is on the COVID-19 injured list and also is facing a one-game suspension for his comment last week to White Sox star Tim Anderson.

New York also is without slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is on the IL with an ankle injury, and infielder DJ LeMahieu, who is day-to-day with a wrist injury and was not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Rays.

In 1,329 games with the Cardinals, Carpenter batted .262 with 155 homers and 576 RBIs. His primary position was third base with the Cardinals, although he also can play first base and second base. He played mostly at first base during his brief stint at Round Rock.