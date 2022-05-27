Colorado Rockies unveil City Connect uniforms

The Colorado Rockies have unveiled their City Connect uniforms, inspired by the mountains and pine trees of Colorado, the state's license plate and the state's "Welcome to Colorful Colorado" signs.

The Rockies will debut the new on-field look on June 4 against the Atlanta Braves.

The uniforms feature the Rocky Mountains in pine green across the jersey with purple piping on the sleeves and "Colorado" written across the chest in the same distinctive font as the state's license plates. They also boast a yellow patch featuring the city's mile-high altitude, the longitude and latitude of Coors Field and black double-diamonds -- meant to be a tribute to the state's extreme skiing.

"We wanted it to be a classic look, a Colorado look and there were other ideas bounced out there and about, going a little more wild or crazier than this, but we thought this would appeal not only to our younger fans and the younger generations, but we thought it would appeal to our older fan base," said Rockies vice president Jim Kellogg. "It's classic, it's clean and that's what people think of Denver and Colorado when they enjoy a ballgame."

The uniforms also include pine green pants and a hat featuring a new circle logo comprised of the Rocky Mountains, the state's CO abbreviation with red (the color of the state's soil) and gold (representative of the state's sunshine).

Kellogg said the Rockies considered three other concepts that the team may use down the road.

"If you think about the state and city, you know how beautiful it is with the lakes and the snow," Kellogg said. "There is the history of downtown Denver and Union Station. There were a lot of concepts and colors that we could have pulled from, but this was the right fit."

And while the uniforms represent a departure from the purple look the team has featured over their franchise's history, that look won't be going away any time soon.

"The purple jersey is really iconic for our club," Kellogg said. "The purple pinstripes is a classic part of our identity since we started in 1993. We like where it's at right now and I think this additional uniform is going to play well within the set of what we have."