New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, it was announced Friday.

The move, which is retroactive to Tuesday, transfers Donaldson from the COVID-19 injured list to the regular injured list.

Donaldson also is appealing a one-game suspension by Major League Baseball for his "inappropriate comments" to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson last weekend.

Donaldson admitted to calling Anderson "Jackie" -- a reference to Robinson, who broke MLB's color barrier in 1947 -- in the first inning during Saturday's game between the Yankees and White Sox. The former MVP apologized after the game, saying he meant no disrespect and that he was joking with Anderson, who is Black.

Donaldson reiterated those sentiments in his statement Thursday before apologizing to Jackie Robinson's wife, Rachel Robinson, and the Robinson family for using the barrier-breaking Hall of Famer's name in reference to Anderson.

Donaldson, who also was fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for the incident, is hitting .238 with five home runs and 15 RBIs this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.