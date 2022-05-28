Catcher Salvador Perez has been activated off the injured list by the Kansas City Royals and will be in the lineup against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Perez missed nine games after suffering a sprained thumb in a game against the Chicago White Sox on May 17. He was placed on the IL the following day.

The seven-time All-Star was off to a slow start this season before the injury, batting just .206 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 34 games. The 2015 World Series MVP led the majors with 48 homers and 121 RBIs last season.

In a related roster move, the Royals optioned catcher Sebastian Rivero to the minors.