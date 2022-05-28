The Red Sox go up 6-0 after Trevor Story mashes a three-run home run to left field in the second inning. (0:33)

CHICAGO -- The White Sox designated left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment on Saturday, two days after he gave up six runs in two innings to the Boston Red Sox.

Keuchel, 34, had a 7.88 ERA this season after compiling a 5.28 mark last year. After signing a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the White Sox before the 2020 season, he finished fifth in Cy Young voting with a 1.99 ERA.

The White Sox don't have much room in their rotation when all their arms are healthy. Veteran Johnny Cueto has pitched well in his return to the majors, while righty Lance Lynn is close to returning from a knee injury that has sidelined him since spring training.

The team also employs Vince Velasquez, who was recently moved to the bullpen. Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech take up the other three spots in the rotation.

The White Sox have 10 days to trade Keuchel unless he's claimed on waivers; otherwise, he will become a free agent with the White Sox paying him the rest of his salary for 2022.

The team recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte to take Keuchel's spot on the roster.