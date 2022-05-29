CHICAGO -- White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez left a game with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday after experiencing right leg soreness, according to the major league team.

Jimenez, 25, has been out since April 23 with a right hamstring injury and was playing in his first rehab game.

The four-year veteran left after reaching first base on a single in the second inning. He struck out in his first at-bat one inning earlier. He was replaced by pinch runner Yermin Mercedes.

Jimenez missed much of last season after tearing his left pectoral tendon. He was hitting .222 with one home run this year and was due back with the major league team in a manner of days.

The White Sox said he is day-to-day with his latest ailment.