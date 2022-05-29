Kurt Suzuki is helped off the field after taking a warmup pitch to the neck area. (0:32)

Suzuki helped off the field after taking pitch to neck between innings (0:32)

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki left Saturday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a neck contusion after being hit with a warm-up pitch in the third inning.

After the game, manager Joe Maddon said Suzuki came through his further hospital tests fine and then returned to Angel Stadium. He believes Suzuki may be available for Sunday's game.

With the Blue Jays leading 1-0, Suzuki was catching pitches from starter Michael Lorenzen prior to the top of the third inning, when one bounced and appeared to hit Suzuki in the neck area.

The 38-year-old veteran was guided off the field by the team training staff as manager Joe Maddon walked with them. Finally, as he descended on the dugout stairs, he had to be helped into the dugout, where they took off his mask.

Catcher Max Stassi replaced Suzuki, and Lorenzen worked a 1-2-3 inning on five pitches. Stassi grounded out in his first at-bat off Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi.

Suzuki, in his second season with the Angels, entered the game with a .191 batting average, one home run and four RBIs. He was 0-1 before exiting Saturday.

The Angels are his fifth MLB organization. Suzuki has also played for the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves. He had two stints each with Oakland and Washington.