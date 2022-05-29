WASHINGTON -- Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland left the game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning Sunday with an apparent leg injury.

More than 100 pitches into the game, the left-hander landed awkwardly and pointed to his lower leg/ankle area.

Freeland had to be helped off the field and was replaced by Robert Stephenson, who gave up a two-run homer to Lane Thomas.

The Rockies starter allowed five runs on seven hits in 5⅔ innings. He struck out two and walked four.

He was charged with the loss, falling to 1-5 on the season, as the Nationals defeated the Rockies 6-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.