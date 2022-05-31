DETROIT -- Carlos Correa was placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, a day after the team said the shortstop had tested positive.

Correa missed 11 games at the beginning of May while on the 10-day IL with a bruised right middle finger. The 27-year-old is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. He left the Houston Astros after seven seasons and signed a $105.3 million, three-year contract in March, a deal that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Royce Lewis replaced Correa the last time he missed time, but Lewis is also now sidelined after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee after colliding with the outfield wall on Sunday while making a catch. Lewis, a natural shortstop who was placed on the 10-day IL Monday, was recalled from the minors Sunday after the Twins had him work at multiple positions so he could better contribute to the major league club. Lewis was starting in center field on Sunday.

Minnesota selected the contract of infielder Jermaine Palacios from Triple-A St. Paul before Tuesday's day-night doubleheader at Detroit, and he was in the starting lineup to make his debut in the opener. Palacios, 25, hit .262 with eight doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs for St. Paul.

Right-hander Cole Sands was appointed the 27th man for the doubleheader and is to make his first big league start in the night game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.