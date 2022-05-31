NEW YORK -- The Mets have optioned first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse amid a slow start to the season for the 26-year-old.

The Mets announced Smith's demotion Tuesday and promoted right-hander Adonis Medina before a game against the Washington Nationals.

Smith batted .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but the former first-round pick has struggled to replicate that success. He is hitting .186 this season without a home run in 101 plate appearances, with a .543 OPS.

He has played parts of six seasons in the majors and hasn't played regularly at Triple-A since 2018.

Sending down Smith allows the Mets to keep outfielder Nick Plummer on the roster. Plummer, a 25-year-old former first-round pick with five big league games, had four RBIs in a 13-5 win over Washington on Monday and hit a tying homer in the ninth inning of a 5-4, 10-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday for his first major league hit.

Plummer is a better outfield defender than Smith, making him a useful late-game option for manager Buck Showalter.