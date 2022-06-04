Jaylen Brown throws down the dunk with Pat Riley looking disappointed in the crowd. (0:27)

There's no denying that several stars have been attracted to the sidelines of notable arenas, whether it's to participate in a pregame tradition or otherwise.

Last week, some celebrities made waves in the crowds at several high-profile events.

For instance, LeBron James enjoyed the Champions League final, DJ Khaled and Aaron Donald enjoyed playoff basketball and Madonna was ringside for the title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero.

A combination of NBA and Stanley Cup playoff action, along with MLB and WNBA games, continued to bring out well-known spectators.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics

Washington D.C. sports teams were well-represented at Friday night's Mystics' game. Wizards star Kyle Kuzma, Commanders coach Ron Rivera and Nationals ace Sean Doolittle linked up on the sidelines.

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady was front and center for what he described as "first-class basketball," alongside his sister, Julie, and sportscaster Jim Gray.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was in town for this year's version of Capital One's The Match, a 12-hole exhibition that will take place on June 1 (6:30 p.m. ET, TNT) at Wynn Las Vegas. He'll partner with Aaron Rodgers to face Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at the only golf course on the Las Vegas Strip.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Boston Red Sox

"The Office" stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak posed for a photo with Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie while visiting Fenway Park.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

Roger Clemens made his way to the Motor City to see his son, Kody Clemens, make his major league debut for the Tigers.