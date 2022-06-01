Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura will need surgery to repair a fractured right finger and will be sidelined approximately 10 to 12 weeks, manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday.

The Phillies also scratched Bryce Harper from their lineup Wednesday because of right firearm soreness. Alec Bohm replaced Harper at designated hitter for the series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

Segura suffered the injury during a bunt attempt in Tuesday night's 7-4 loss to the Giants when Tyler Rogers caught him in the hand with a pitch.

The Phillies put Segura on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled infielder Nick Maton from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Philadelphia also recalled left-hander Cristopher Sanchez from Triple-A and designated outfielder Roman Quinn for assignment.

Harper, who leads the Phillies with a .303 average and 32 RBIs, hasn't played the outfield since April 16 because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow. He missed five games last month after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to the elbow.

Segura, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .275 with six home runs, 19 RBIs and eight stolen bases this season.

Philadelphia (21-29) had lost five straight games entering Wednesday and was 12½ games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East standings.