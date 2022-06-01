Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward has been activated from the COVID-19 injured list and is slated to start in right field against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Heyward was placed on the injured list on May 17. The five-time Gold Glove winner is batting .208 with four RBIs in 27 games this season.

In corresponding roster moves, the Cubs placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain, sent outfielder Nelson Velazquez to Triple-A Iowa and activated right-hander Michael Rucker (turf toe).

Smyly is 2-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts in nine starts for the Cubs this season.