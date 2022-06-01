        <
        >

          Chicago Cubs activate OF Jason Heyward, put pitcher Drew Smyly on IL

          5:36 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward has been activated from the COVID-19 injured list and is slated to start in right field against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

          Heyward was placed on the injured list on May 17. The five-time Gold Glove winner is batting .208 with four RBIs in 27 games this season.

          In corresponding roster moves, the Cubs placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain, sent outfielder Nelson Velazquez to Triple-A Iowa and activated right-hander Michael Rucker (turf toe).

          Smyly is 2-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts in nine starts for the Cubs this season.