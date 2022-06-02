The Minnesota Twins have placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 15-day injured list because of a right pectoral strain, the team announced Thursday.

Gray, 32, left Sunday's game vs. Kansas City in the seventh inning because of the injury. He is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA in seven starts for the Twins this season.

He also missed 19 games earlier this season with a right hamstring strain.

In a related roster move, the Twins called up pitcher Yennier Cano, who made his major league debut on May 11. The reliever has allowed 11 runs on 12 hits in 7⅓ innings.