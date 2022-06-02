Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu has been placed on the 15-day injured list after he left Wednesday's game early.

Ryu pitched four innings in a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox before exiting the game. The Blue Jays said Thursday that Ryu was going on the IL because of left forearm inflammation.

He had been slated to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Ryu is 2-0 with a 5.33 ERA in six starts. He missed 24 games in April and May because of soreness in his forearm but had gone 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his past three starts since returning May 14 at Tampa Bay.

He left his previous start, May 26 against the Los Angeles Angels, after five innings because of a sore elbow. Ryu said Wednesday through an interpreter that the current injury feels "more similar to earlier in the season when I was hurt."

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays called up right-hander Jeremy Beasley from Triple-A Buffalo. Beasley is 0-1 with a 7.45 ERA in nine career major league appearances, including eight last season for Toronto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.