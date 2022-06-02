BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez has a strained lat muscle, general manager Mike Elias said Thursday.

It's not clear how long the right-hander will be out. Elias said Rodriguez came to Baltimore for an MRI, which confirmed the strain.

Rodriguez, who was ranked No. 8 among the top 100 MLB prospects by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel before the season, seemed on the verge of reaching the majors soon, but he left Wednesday's start for Triple-A Norfolk with discomfort in the lat area.

The 22-year-old Rodriguez is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 11 starts for Norfolk this season. He's a big part of Baltimore's rebuild, along with catcher Adley Rutschman, who was recently promoted to the majors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.