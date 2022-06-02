The San Diego Padres optioned struggling infielder Robinson Cano to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday and the veteran instead opted to become a free agent, the team said.

The Padres signed the former eight-time All-Star to a deal on May 13 after he was designated for assignment by the New York Mets.

In 12 games with San Diego, Cano was 3-for-33 (.091) with no home runs and one RBI. The 39-year-old struck out 10 times and walked once.

Cano batted .195 (8-for-41) with one home run, three RBIs in 12 games for the National League East-leading Mets.

Cano sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. He has a .301 career batting average with 2,635 hits, 335 home runs and 1,306 RBIs in 17 seasons.

In a corresponding move, San Diego selected veteran outfielder Nomar Mazara from El Paso.