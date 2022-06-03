Slugger Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros agreed to a six-year, $115 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal will begin next season and buys out three of Álvarez's free-agent years, sources said.

The deal is the fifth largest for a player who has yet to reach arbitration, behind Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year, $340 million contract, Wander Franco's 11-year, $182 million extension, Buster Posey's eight-year, $159 million deal and Mike Trout's six-year, $144.5 million agreement.

A unanimous Rookie of the Year Award winner in 2019, Álvarez played in just two games in 2020 as he underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, along with arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

After a 2021 regular season in which he had career bests of 33 home runs and 104 RBIs, Álvarez, 24, followed that up with a stellar postseason. He was named ALCS MVP after going 12 for 23, including a 4-for-4 performance in the series-clinching Game 6 that sent the Astros past the Boston Red Sox and into the World Series.

This past offseason, Álvarez's contract was renewed by Houston, raising his salary from $609,000 to $764,600.

Álvarez, who serves as Houston's designated hitter and plays left field, enters Friday tied for third in the majors with 14 homers and has driven in 31 runs.