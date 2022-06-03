The New York Yankees have activated Josh Donaldson from the 10-day injured list and the third baseman will return to the lineup for Friday's home series opener against the Detroit Tigers.

Donaldson has played only one game since his on-field altercation with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson on May 21. Donaldson admitted to calling Anderson "Jackie" -- a reference to Jackie Robinson, who broke MLB's color barrier in 1947 -- in the first inning of that game before later apologizing to Anderson and the Robinson family for his comments.

After playing May 22, Donaldson was placed on the COVID-19 injured list May 23 before going on the regular IL the following day with right shoulder inflammation.

Donaldson, who is appealing a one-game suspension by Major League Baseball for his comments to Anderson, said Wednesday that he was hurt to not have his Yankees teammates back him following his remark.

Donaldson, 36, is hitting .238 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. He is batting cleanup against the Tigers on Friday.

The Yankees also announced that reliever Chad Green underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday. The procedure, performed in Arlington, Texas, will end his 2022 season after 14 appearances in which he was 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

