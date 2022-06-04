Josh Donaldson makes a catch behind his head for an amazing out in the sun. (0:35)

NEW YORK -- Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue the Yankees' run of outstanding starting pitching performances as New York beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the game's first pitch and the Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak this year May 22-23. The Yankees have also outscored opponents 33-3 during their winning streak.

After Jameson Taillon retired the first 21 hitters Thursday night and Gerrit Cole followed by setting down the first 20 batters, the suspense ended early for Severino and it ended by mere inches.

Starting Point How the New York Yankees' starting pitchers have fared from the past month (May 5 through June 4) and where they rank among MLB rotations: NYY starters Rank Record 15-2 1st Innings pitched 177.2 1st ERA 2.33 1st K/9 9.27 3rd BB/9 1.52 1st Hits/9 6.03 1st HR/9 0.76 2nd Fastball velocity 95.3 3rd Stats from May 5-June 4

Miguel Cabrera's 3,033rd career hit opened the second after Severino (4-1) needed just 12 pitches in the first.

Cabrera singled when his sharp liner glanced off the top of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa's glove and into left field for the slugger's fifth career hit off Severino.

The only other Tiger to reach against Severino was Derek Hill. Hill drew a one-out walk in the third but was thrown out trying to steal second during an at-bat to Jonathan Schoop -- who ended Cole's perfect game.

Following Hill's walk, Severino retired the final 13 hitters. He struck out the side in the sixth, getting the final out after Willi Castro pulled a ball foul to right field and ended his outing by fanning Cabrera for the second time with his slider.

Severino struck out 10, getting his 11th career double-digit strikeout game and first since also getting 10 against Detroit on Aug. 31, 2018.

Severino's outing marked the ninth straight time a Yankees starter pitched at least six innings, their longest since also doing it in nine straight starts May 18-27, 2016. It also was the MLB-best 13th time a New York starter finished at least seven innings, one ahead of San Diego.

Michael King breezed through the eighth. Clay Holmes notched his eighth save, extending his career-high scoreless streak to 26 innings.