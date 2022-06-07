ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout singled in his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, ending a career-worst 0-for-26 drought.

The Angels, however, couldn't end their own slide, as they tied the club record for consecutive losses in one season with 12 thanks to a 1-0 defeat.

Trout snapped his skid in Los Angeles' first home game following a six-game trip to the East Coast. His previous worst slide was 0-for-21 in May 2018.

Trout ripped a hard single to left field off Boston's Michael Wacha in the first inning. He fist-bumped base coach Benji Gil after reaching first but was stranded there.

The three-time MVP previously had a hit May 28 at home against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 3-for-4 with a home run. During the road series last week against the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, he was 0-for-21 in 24 trips to the plate, dropping his average to .274.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.