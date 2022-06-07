The Los Angeles Angels, in the midst of a 12-game losing streak that has tarnished their remarkable start to the season, fired Joe Maddon as their manager on Tuesday.

Phil Nevin will replace him in the interim, the team announced.

The Angels were 10 games above .500 two weeks ago but have since fallen to 27-29. The 12-game skid tied a franchise record for a season, putting the Angels in danger of missing the postseason for the eighth straight year despite an expanded postseason field.

On Monday night, the Angels were shut out by Boston Red Sox starter Michael Wacha, dropping them 8 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.

Maddon, a three-time Manager of the Year, was in his third season with the organization he previously spent four decades with as a player and a coach. Maddon, 68, was Mike Scioscia's bench coach on the team that won the 2002 World Series, then went on to a highly successful nine-year run with the low-budget Tampa Bay Rays. In 2016, led the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series championship in more than 100 years.

The Angels hired Maddon as their manager in October 2019, a move that was highly celebrated throughout the organization. But the Angels finished the 2020 and 2021 seasons below .500 and are suddenly in danger of doing so again in 2022, which represented the final guaranteed year on his contract.

The decision to let go of Maddon represents the third major departure overseen by first-time general manager Perry Minasian, who previously released Albert Pujols and Justin Upton. Nevin, 51, spent a dozen years in the major leagues, mostly as a corner infielder, and was hired as the Angels third-base coach over the offseason.