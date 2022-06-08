ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was removed from Tuesday night's game against Boston with left groin tightness.

The three-time MVP grimaced in the third inning while running to first base after hitting a double off Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock. Trout easily reached second but not at full speed. He tried to stretch out the leg once he got there but came out of the game after talking with trainers.

Trout was injured hours after the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon with the club mired in a 12-game losing streak, one shy of the franchise record. Trout endured a career-worst 0-for-26 drought during that skid but ended the slump with a single Monday night.

Trout hit a two-run homer to center in the first inning Tuesday. It was the first time he had multiple hits in a game since May 28 at home against Toronto. He is batting .284 and is tied for third in the American League with 14 home runs.

Trout missed the final 119 games of last season with a left calf strain.