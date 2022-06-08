NEW YORK -- Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects, and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17.

Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002, and managed the U.S. team that lost the gold-medal game to host Japan at last year's Olympics.

Rollins, 43, was a three-time All-Star during a 17-season career that ended in 2016. He spent 15 major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies before moving to the Dodgers in 2015 and the Chicago White Sox in his final season.