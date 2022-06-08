The Minnesota Twins reinstated Carlos Correa from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday after the shortstop missed eight games because of the virus.

Correa, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Memorial Day, was in the Twins' lineup against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night as the designated hitter, batting second.

"I was pretty sick," Correa told reporters on Tuesday, according to the Star Tribune. "I had a massive headache, chills, [sore] throat, I was coughing a lot."

The two-time All-Star is hitting .279 with nine doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs and an OPS of .751 in 35 games this season, his first with the Twins after signing with the franchise as a free agent this offseason.

In other moves Wednesday, the Twins selected the contract of right-hander Jharel Cotton from Triple-A St. Paul, optioned infielder Jermaine Palacios to Triple-A and designated right-hander Juan Minaya for assignment.