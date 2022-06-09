ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Centerfielder Enrique Hernandez, who capped off a comeback victory Tuesday night with a putout in a rare appearance at shortstop, was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Boston Red Sox.

Hernandez has been bothered recently by a right hip flexor strain, Boston manager Alex Cora said in his pregame availability before the third game of his team's series with the Los Angeles Angels. Cora mentioned that Hernandez been playing through the pain with the team on a hot streak, but he thinks the veteran outfielder just needs some down time.

Out of the leadoff spot Tuesday night, Hernandez was 1-5 with an RBI in Boston's 6-5 comeback victory over the Angels. It was the sixth straight win for the Red Sox, and the 13th straight loss for Los Angeles.

Hernandez has appeared in 51 games this season with 215 at-bats. He has four home runs and 24 RBIs for the Red Sox, who have climbed into contention in the American League Wild Card race.

After Tuesday's win, Cora lauded the effort of Hernandez, who took over at shortstop in extra innings and fielded a tough ball off the bat of Kurt Suzuki, throwing over to first base to end the game and strand Jo Adell on second base.

Hernandez slid to short after Xander Bogaerts was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the ninth due to left shoulder tightness. Bogaerts was back in the lineup on Wednesday.

"It's who he is," Cora said of Hernandez. "You move him around and he makes plays. That wasn't an easy play and he gets to it, he makes a great throw."

Second baseman Jonathan Arauz was recalled from the minor leagues to fill the roster spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.