The Chicago Cubs and catcher Willson Contreras have reached an agreement on a one-year, $9.625 million contract for the 2022 season, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Thursday.

The Cubs and Contreras came to terms just before an arbitration hearing that was scheduled for Thursday. The deal is halfway between the $9 million and $10.25 million that the Cubs and Contreras had filed for, respectively.

The 30-year-old Contreras, who is eligible for free agency after this season, is batting .277 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs in 47 games in 2022.

He is in his seventh season with the Cubs, batting .260 with 105 home runs and 333 RBIs in 669 career games.