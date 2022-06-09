Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks due to a fractured right thumb suffered in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Stephenson left the game after taking a foul ball off his hand in the fourth inning.

Manager David Bell disclosed the severity of the injury after the game.

"It's tough losing any of our players, and certainly Tyler Stephenson," Bell said. "Just a big part of our team for so many reasons."

Stephenson, 25, is hitting .309 with five home runs and 31 RBIs, the second full season in the majors for the 11th overall pick in 2015. Aramis Garcia replaced him behind the plate.