Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize needs Tommy John surgery, manager AJ Hinch told reporters Friday.

Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has been out since mid-April because of elbow troubles.

Hinch said that while Mize's elbow ligament isn't torn, doctors say it has been stretched to a point where it has lost its elasticity.

Mize posted a 7-9 record and a 3.71 ERA last season. He was able to make just two starts in 2022, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA.