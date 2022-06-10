NEW YORK -- The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves Friday in advance of their game against the New York Yankees, including activating lefty Wade Miley from the injured list and placing righty Marcus Stroman on it.

Miley, 35, will start against the Yankees on Friday. He hasn't pitched since May 22 and had been out since experiencing a shoulder strain late last month.

Stroman, 31, has right shoulder inflammation. The team also activated Yan Gomes (oblique) and Jonathan Villar (mouth) from the injured list while reinstating reliever Chris Martin from the bereavement list.

To make room for the moves, outfielder Clint Frazier was designated for assignment while first baseman Alfonso Rivas and reliever Michael Rucker were optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs were hopeful Frazier could restart his career after injury issues with the Yankees, but the emergence of Christopher Morel combined with an appendectomy for Frazier set him back. Frazier was hitting .216 with a .356 on-base percentage in just 37 at-bats

"We haven't been able to give him real opportunities to watch him succeed," Cubs manager David Ross said. "It's a roster construction spot. We like Frazier. We'd like to keep him but we don't know if that's a possibility or not.

"He was upset. Emotional would be a good word. I think he likes it here a lot."

Ross was asked if Frazier could have taken at-bats away from Jason Heyward, the 32-year-old veteran who is hitting .217. Heyward is starting Friday night.

"No," Ross said. "J-Hey will get the right-handed [against righties] at-bats."