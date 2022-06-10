CHICAGO -- The Texas Rangers have put right-hander Glenn Otto, who had been scheduled to start Friday night against the White Sox, on the COVID-19-related injured list.

The Rangers made the move before the game in Chicago. Catcher Mitch Garver also was put on the list.

Righty Matt Bush will start instead of Otto in what's become a bullpen game. Right-handers Tyson Miller and Jésus Tinoco were added as replacements from Triple-A Round Rock.

The White Sox will start right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA, as an opener, instead of rookie righty Davis Martin.

Martin, who had been scheduled to make his third start of the season, is expected to enter the game after Lopez.

The 26-year-old Otto is 4-2 with 4.24 ERA in eight starts. The rookie has won his last three starts with a 2.25 ERA in the span.

Bush will make his third start this season. He's 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA.

Texas also activated infielder/outfielder Brad Miller from the 10-day injured list.

Miller, out since May 29 with right hip impingement is slated to start in left field and bat seventh. He's batting. .228 with seven homers and 23 RBI.

The Rangers optioned infielder Andy Ibáñez optioned to Round Rock.