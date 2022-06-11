The Boston Red Sox on Friday placed right-hander Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list due to inflammation in his right hip.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, two days after Whitlock allowed four runs in as many innings in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

Whitlock was a standout reliever for Boston last season, but had been seeing time in the team's rotation this year, making nine starts to go with four appearances out of the bullpen. Overall, he's 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA.

In other moves Friday, the Red Sox brought up outfielder Rob Refsnyder from Worcester, recalled right-hander Phillips Valdez from the Triple-A team and designated infielder Jonathan Araúz for assignment.