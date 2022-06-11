Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo an MRI on Saturday after leaving his start early due to discomfort in his right elbow in a 7-2 loss Friday night to the San Francisco Giants.

Buehler said he felt something in the elbow in the last couple of innings of the start but wouldn't know more until he got it checked out.

"I threw a breaking ball in the third inning and it kind of grabbed a little bit and kind of didn't go away," Buehler said. "I tried to pitch through it to see if it would pop away. Sometimes that'll happen, but it didn't happen for me tonight."

He added: "Whatever it is we'll handle it."

Buehler allowed three runs and four hits in four innings, losing for just the second time in his career in nine decisions against the Giants. He fell to 6-3 this season with a 4.02 ERA.