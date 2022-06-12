Aaron Judge connects on two solo home runs vs. Matt Swarmer and the Cubs. (1:10)

NEW YORK -- Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matt Swarmer tied a record on Saturday night, giving up six solo home runs to the New York Yankees before being pulled after five innings.

Swarmer, 28, is the second pitcher in MLB history -- and first since 1932 -- to allow six solo home runs in a single game. He's the 10th pitcher ever to give up six home runs of any kind in a game and first Cub since 1884.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit two home runs off Swarmer, including one to lead off the game. Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino and Anthony Rizzo hit the other four off Swarmer, who gave up seven hits in his outing, with six leaving the yard.

It's the seventh time this season both Judge and Stanton have homered in the same game, most by two teammates this season.

Stanton's fourth-inning blast is tied (with himself) for the hardest-hit (119.8 mph) ball this season.

Swarmer was making his third major league start after a successful debut and follow-up outing. His ERA entering the night was 1.50. It's now 4.24.